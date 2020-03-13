CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools is telling students to stay home for the next two weeks in an effort to limit exposure to coronavirus.
Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts issued a statement Thursday night saying that the school system would move to Independent Learning Days for two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16. According to the school system, families should plan for schools and facilities to be closed for that two-week period, and possibly longer if needed. Friday, March 13, is a normal school day.
RCPS will implement Independent Learning with students using their school-issued laptops in grades three through 12. For students in pre-K through second grade, at-home assignments will be posted on their school websites.
“As we continue to actively monitor COVID-19 developments, I will always prioritize the safety and well-being of our staff, students, and families,” said Oatts in a released statement. “After careful deliberation, I have determined that specific actions are required to avert potential exposure to COVID-19. I take these actions after extensive consultation with my Executive Cabinet and the public health department.”
This extends the measures RCPS took earlier Thursday to cancel or postpone events and activities. The district and schools will communicate additional information to families as needed. Please continue to check www.rockdaleschools.org/COVID19 for updated information.
