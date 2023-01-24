rcps logo

CONYERS – The graduation rate for Rockdale County Public Schools students involved in Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education programs increased to an all-time high of 99.13% for 2022, continuing to exceed the statewide rate, which held steady at 97.1%. This rate applies to students who complete a Career Pathway. The state also released the district’s graduation rates for pathway completers in the areas of Advanced Academics, World Language and Fine Arts. RCPS graduation rates in these areas are 99.48%, 98.82%, and 96.25%, respectively.

“I continue to be proud of the incredible work of our teachers, CTAE instructors and students. Once again, they have proven the importance of offering specialized courses of study that are based on students’ interests and talents," said RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts.  "When students are engaged, they are set up for success and more likely to graduate college- and career-ready.

