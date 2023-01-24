...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy
showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during this
time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
CONYERS – The graduation rate for Rockdale County Public Schools students involved in Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education programs increased to an all-time high of 99.13% for 2022, continuing to exceed the statewide rate, which held steady at 97.1%. This rate applies to students who complete a Career Pathway. The state also released the district’s graduation rates for pathway completers in the areas of Advanced Academics, World Language and Fine Arts. RCPS graduation rates in these areas are 99.48%, 98.82%, and 96.25%, respectively.
“I continue to be proud of the incredible work of our teachers, CTAE instructors and students. Once again, they have proven the importance of offering specialized courses of study that are based on students’ interests and talents," said RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. "When students are engaged, they are set up for success and more likely to graduate college- and career-ready.
“All our Career Pathway completers have engaged in rigorous study in defined career pathway clusters that equip them with advanced college and career readiness and industry-standard employability skills. Work-based learning opportunities in the form of internships and apprenticeships enhance their knowledge and skills through invaluable hands-on work experience and actual part-time employment aligned to their CTAE Pathways.
Oatts said Rockdale's public school system is a critical partner in developing and strengthening the community's workforce.
“Our CTAE students are better prepared to enter the workforce making competitive salaries and wages, and giving employers a pool of viable candidates for employment," he said. "We celebrate these extremely high pathway graduation rates not only for our students and staff, but for the entire community. Congratulations to all!”
RCPS offers 31 Career Pathways in high school and has eight middle school CTAE program offerings. The high school Career Pathways include Audio-Video Technology and Film, Automobile Maintenance & Light Repair, Business Accounting, Business & Technology, Companion Animal Systems, Computer Science, Construction/Carpentry, Culinary Arts, Cybersecurity, Early Childhood Care and Education I & II, Engineering and Technology, Entrepreneurship, Fashion Merchandising & Retail Management, Financial Services, Interiors Fashion & Textiles, Law Enforcement/Criminal Investigations, Lineworker (electric power lines), Manufacturing, Marine Corps JROTC, Nutrition & Food Science, Programming, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, Teaching as a Profession, Therapeutic Services/Allied Health & Medicine, Therapeutic Services/Exercise Physiology, Therapeutic Services/Patient Care, Therapeutic Services/Surgical Technology, Veterinary Science, Web & Digital Design, Welding. The middle school CTAE program offerings include Business Management & Finance, Communications, Computer Science, Engineering & Technology, Family & Consumer Science, Healthcare Science, Marketing, Transportation (Aerospace).
Georgia’s CTAE program leverages partnerships with industry and higher education to make sure students are ready to take their next step after high school. Students can take courses in more than 100 Career Pathways within 17 Career Clusters, earn recognized industry credentials, participate in work-based learning and apprenticeship opportunities, and serve as leaders through membership in co-curricular Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs).
CTAE is for all students, and Career Pathway completers are prepared to pursue higher education (through the University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or another institution), enter the military, accept an apprenticeship opportunity or immediately begin their career.
For more information about CTAE Career Pathways offered at RCPS, contact RCPS CTAE Director Dionne Johnigan at djohnigan@rockdale.k12.ga.us. For more information about Work-Based Learning at RCPS, contact Work-Based Learning/Youth Apprenticeship Program coordinator Tami Maddox at tmaddox@rockdale.k12.ga.us.
