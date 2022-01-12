CONYERS — All Rockdale County Public Schools employees will receive a retention bonus and a vaccination incentive bonus for those who are are already fully vaccinated or who are vaccinated by March 4.
The retention bonus will be $1,000 for full-time employees and $490 for part-time employees. Long-term substitute teachers that meet a set threshold of substitute coverage within a defined period of time will also be eligible for a retention bonus. This is the second retention bonus paid to RCPS employees during the pandemic. In the previous round of bonuses, full-time employees received $1,000, and part-time workers received a partial payment.
The vaccination incentive bonus will be $1,200 for all RCPS classified and certified full-time and part-time staff members.
The bonuses will be paid from federal funding received by the school system.
According to the school system, the retention bonus is intended to reward staff members who have shown “extraordinary dedication, hard work and commitment” to the school system.
“I thank you for your continued commitment and dedication to doing your part, whether that is teaching students or supporting those who teach students,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts in a released statement. “I am especially grateful for your persistence and professionalism as we continue to navigate this public health crisis. For the last nearly two years, we have contended with this pandemic as it has evolved and at different times presented distinct challenges to school operations. Despite these challenges, the vast majority of you have persevered and continued to provide our district’s students with great learning experiences both in-person and virtually.”
Oatts said the school system has distinguished itself in comprehensive pediatric and COVID-19 services that are offered to staff, students, and their families through the telehealth partnership with Kids'-Doc-On-Wheels. These comprehensive services include regular access to COVID-19 testing and vaccination events.
“Particularly important is getting fully vaccinated, which means having two full doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines plus the booster when eligible or one full dose of the J&J vaccine plus the booster when eligible,” added Oatts. “Since the widespread availability of vaccines, I have consistently encouraged our staff and students to get vaccinated. I have specifically encouraged our staff to get vaccinated as you serve such a critical role in teaching our students or supporting those who teach our students. I have been pleased with the fact that a significant portion of our staff has gotten vaccinated; however, we still have some work to do in increasing vaccination rates among our staff.”
The vaccination incentive will be awarded to employees who are fully vaccinated by March 4 as well as those who are already fully vaccinated.
“Because we know how important reliable and accessible substitute teachers are to our ability to maintain adequate staffing during this pandemic, we will also offer a monetary incentive in the form of an additional $10 added to the per diem pay of our substitute teachers that are fully vaccinated or become fully vaccinated by March 4, 2022,” added Oatts. “More specific information will be forthcoming from key members of my Cabinet on the bonuses I have authorized.”
