CONYERS – As part of ongoing efforts to prioritize student and staff safety, Rockdale County Public Schools has added 24 new weapons detection systems in its schools. 

According to the school system, student and staff safety is the system's highest priority. RCPS initially purchased three OpenGate weapons detection systems last summer. Those systems were deployed to all schools on a rotating basis. With the addition of the 24 new systems, there will now be three detection devices at each high school and middle school, two devices at EPIC Center (the former J.H. House school that now houses Open Campus, Alpha Academy and Rockdale Virtual Campus), and one device at Rockdale Career Academy. The original three units will continue to rotate through the elementary schools and be available for rapid deployment if needed.

