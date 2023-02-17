...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CONYERS – As part of ongoing efforts to prioritize student and staff safety, Rockdale County Public Schools has added 24 new weapons detection systems in its schools.
According to the school system, student and staff safety is the system's highest priority. RCPS initially purchased three OpenGate weapons detection systems last summer. Those systems were deployed to all schools on a rotating basis. With the addition of the 24 new systems, there will now be three detection devices at each high school and middle school, two devices at EPIC Center (the former J.H. House school that now houses Open Campus, Alpha Academy and Rockdale Virtual Campus), and one device at Rockdale Career Academy. The original three units will continue to rotate through the elementary schools and be available for rapid deployment if needed.
The high-tech OpenGate weapons detection system is the first wire-free screening portal consisting of two independent and self-powered pillars with each pillar equipped with a support base and electronic analysis system. Unlike metal detector gates, OpenGate does not require a mechanical and electrical connection between the two transducers that define the passageway.
“We took the necessary time to train staff and become familiar with the OpenGate systems,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “We quickly realized the ease of use and the safety benefits warranted securing additional units to house at each middle and high school. This weapons detection system is designed to be a deterrent and to detect items that do not belong on campus. To date, we have deployed the original units to all schools at unannounced times and have had no weapons detected. We have developed guidelines for our schools to use the OpenGate systems, which include unannounced times during regular school operations and events.”
The OpenGate weapons detection system is one of many school safety enhancements deployed over the past few years which create a multi-layered approach to enhancing school safety. Other safety measures include the EPIC Crisis Alert System, additional safety personnel and School Resource Officers (SROs), upgraded and increased surveillance cameras, clear bookbags for students, safety vestibules and controlled access at every school, law enforcement access to digital floor plans and surveillance systems, and continued safety training and drills.
The district and schools also promote “See or Hear Something, Say Something” among parents/guardians, students, and staff and encourage everyone to speak up.
