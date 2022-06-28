CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools is investing more than $11 million in the coming school year to provide greater security for students and staff members.
The safety enhancements are part of a program of approaching school safety from multiple levels and come amid a renewed national focus on school safety and security following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The upgrades include a requirement for clear book bags for students that was announced earlier this year, along with upgraded safety technology and expanded safety personnel.
In addition to the requirement for clear book bags as way to keep weapons off school campuses, the school system will purchase a state-of-the-art weapons detection system that can be rapidly deployed to different schools and facilities. The OPENGATE system is the first wire-free, screening portal consisting of two independent and self-powered pillars, with each pillar equipped with a support base and electronic analysis system. Unlike metal detector gates, OPENGATE does not require a mechanical and electrical connection between the two transducers that define the passageway.
“This weapons detection system is yet another significant layer to our multi-layered school safety measures as we prepare for the 2022-23 school year,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “We will strategically deploy this weapons detection system both proactively and responsively, as a means of deterrence and detection.”
The school system has also approved the acquisition of a emergency alert system that utilizes an audio device that can be worn by school personnel. The EPIC Crisis Alert System includes centralized and local school emergency remote activated notifications and classroom surveillance, among other features.
In addition to technology upgrades, RCPS will add school safety personnel at each of the three traditional high schools. The additions will include a school safety attendant to work closely with administration at each school and an additional school resource officer, bringing the number of SROs at each high school to two. According to the school system, the safety attendants will not be required to have peace officer certification, but law enforcement, security and/or a military background is preferred.
Each middle school already has one assigned SRO, and secondary SROs are deployed to elementary schools as needed.
Also new for the 2022-23 school year will be an additional itinerant assistant principal for each grade band — elementary, middle and high. The role of these assistant principals will be to provide prevention and intervention support during priority disciplinary events.
“Today’s school safety and security challenges are multi-faceted, starting from when students arrive at their bus stop all the way to their safe return home,” said Director of School Safety Darryn Greene in a released statement. “There is no single measure that will ensure the safety and security of our students and staff. It takes a multi-layered approach to school safety along with the collective support of our valuable law enforcement partners and the vigilance of our community stakeholders to meet these challenges.”
The majority of funding for these safety enhancements comes from the school system’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Costs for the safety measures are as follows:
• Clear book bags - $167,000
• Three additional safety personnel - $225,000
• Three itinerate assistant principals - $425,000
• Two additional P&I specialists - $124,000
• One additional school safety coordinator - $93,800
• OPENGATE detection system $47,000
• EPIC System - $10 million for all schools - $4.65 million of the cost for the EPIC System will come from E-SPLOST funding.
RCPS has added other layers of safety measures throughout the district over the past few years, including controlled access at every school with a safety vestibule. The school safety division has worked with local law enforcement to have digital access to floor plans and surveillance systems. RCPS has increased the surveillance cameras on campuses and replaced older systems with updated technology. Training and safety drills have also been and will continue to be a focus of the school safety division. The district and schools also promote “See or Hear Something, Say Something” among parents/guardians, students, and staff and encourage everyone to speak up. For more information on these multi-layered school safety measures, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.