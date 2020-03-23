CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools has expanded meal routes for children during the second week of Independent Learning Days and COVID-19 closure. RCPS is now bringing more than 5,300 meals a day Monday-Friday to more than 70 locations throughout Rockdale County. Meals can be picked up at any of the locations listed at www.rockdaleschools.org/ILDmeals and must be picked up by a child age 18 or under or the child must be present. Please check each morning for updated locations and times at www.rockdaleschools.org/ILDmeals or text the word “meals” to 797979.
“I want to thank our School Nutrition and Transportation employees for their tremendous commitment to combating food insecurity in Rockdale County during our school closure. What a world-class team for our meal delivery program during the COVID-19 crisis!” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts.
RCPS School Nutrition Executive Director Peggy Lawrence added, “We know how important school meals are to our children, and we want to ensure their nutritional needs are met during these Independent Learning Days.”
This is the second week RCPS has brought free, nutritious meals for children up to age 18 to Rockdale County neighborhoods during the closure as part of the Be Bright Eat Right Rockdale (BBERR) program. Meal delivery started Tuesday, March 17. During the first four days, RCPS assembled and delivered more than 19,800 meals.
For more about Independent Learning Day (digital learning at home) protocols, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/ILD. For more about our one-to-one Learning Reimagined program, which issues a laptop for all students in grades 3-12, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/LearningReimagined. For information about free internet service for students, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/COVID19 .
For more resources and updates about the RCPS COVID-19 closure, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/COVID19
Below are the routes and approximate delivery times:
Route
11:00 a.m. Briar Creek Apts
11:30 a.m. Brandon Glen Apts.
12:15 p.m. St. Julian's Place
12:30 p.m. Bridgestone Circle
1:00 p.m. Lakeview Dr/Greenvalley Drive
1:50 p.m. Pinedale Townhomes
2:10 p.m. Forest Villa
2:25 p.m. Beth Lane/Tinsley
2:40 p.m. Main St./Rockbridge Road
Route
11:00 a.m. Edwards Circle
11:10 a.m. Nancy Guinn Library
11:30 a.m. Arbor Creek Apts.
12:15 p.m. Northridge Subdivision
1:00 p.m. Mountain View/Wesley Way/Kingston Road
1:30 p.m. Meadow Crossing Apts.
1:50 p.m. Housing Authority/Irwin Bridge Road
Route
11:00 a.m. Country Walk
11:45 a.m. Avondale Blvd & Avondale Drive
12:15 p.m. Terraces at Fieldstone Apts.
12:45 p.m. Avalon Parkway area
1:50 p.m. Hunting Creek
2:30 p.m. Ivy Bluff Subdivision
2:45 p.m. Benji Drive
Route
10:45 a.m. Pickett's Ct.
10:55 a.m. Salem Woods
11:15 a.m. Woodsprings Suites
11:35 a.m. Woodland Trace Apts.
11:50 a.m. Tall Oaks
12:15 p.m. Brandy Woods (2 stops)
12:45 p.m. Barksdale Elementary
1:15 p.m. Lakeridge/Stanton Road/Cindy Drive/Morris Drive
1:45 p.m. Sugar Hill Subdivision (Cherry Hill Lane/Cherry Hill Ct.)
Route
10:30 a.m. Greenhill & Cardinal
11:00 a.m. Eastmont Townhomes
11:40 p.m. Lakeview Estates
Route
10:45 a.m. Bridle Creek Drive
11:15 a.m. Hicks Circle
11:45 a.m. Valley Oaks
12:10 p.m. Intown Suites
12:40 p.m. Amherst Trail
1:15 p.m. Old Mill/Nugget Drive/Ga. Highway 138
1:45 p.m. Hidden Acres
2:15 p.m. Almand Creek Subdivision
Route
11:00 a.m. Phoenix Pass
11:10 a.m. Callaway Crossing
11:20 p.m. Milstead/Broad & Main St.
11:40 p.m. Green St
12:00 p.m. Windridge Subdivision (Chelsea Down)
12:10 p.m. Riverchase Subdivision
12:20 p.m. River Club Subdivision
12:45 p.m. Keswick Village
1:00 p.m. Hi Roc Shores
1:15 p.m. Rockview Ln/Granite Drive/Carr
1:30 p.m. Wilson Road
2:00 p.m. Rockhill
Route
10:30 a.m. Rockmont Circle
11:00 a.m. Lake St. James Apts.
11:35 a.m. Adrian Circle SW
12:10 p.m. Motel 6
12:25 p.m. Lake Capri (at Clubhouse)
12:40 p.m. Travers Creek
12:55 p.m. Bridlewood Apts.
1:15 p.m. Peaks Landing Apts.
1:35 p.m. Shady Grove
2:00 p.m. White Oak St. / Poplar St.
2:20 p.m. Horizon Extended Stay
Route
11:30 a.m. Lorraine Elementary
12:15 p.m. Honey Creek Elementary
1:00 p.m. Sims Elementary
1:45 p.m. Hightower Trail Elementary
2:30 p.m. Earl O'Neal Sports Complex
