CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools has expanded meal routes for children during the second week of Independent Learning Days and COVID-19 closure. RCPS is now bringing more than 5,300 meals a day Monday-Friday to more than 70 locations throughout Rockdale County. Meals can be picked up at any of the locations listed at www.rockdaleschools.org/ILDmeals and must be picked up by a child age 18 or under or the child must be present. Please check each morning for updated locations and times at www.rockdaleschools.org/ILDmeals or text the word “meals” to 797979.

“I want to thank our School Nutrition and Transportation employees for their tremendous commitment to combating food insecurity in Rockdale County during our school closure. What a world-class team for our meal delivery program during the COVID-19 crisis!” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts.

RCPS School Nutrition Executive Director Peggy Lawrence added, “We know how important school meals are to our children, and we want to ensure their nutritional needs are met during these Independent Learning Days.”

This is the second week RCPS has brought free, nutritious meals for children up to age 18 to Rockdale County neighborhoods during the closure as part of the Be Bright Eat Right Rockdale (BBERR) program. Meal delivery started Tuesday, March 17. During the first four days, RCPS assembled and delivered more than 19,800 meals.

For more about Independent Learning Day (digital learning at home) protocols, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/ILD. For more about our one-to-one Learning Reimagined program, which issues a laptop for all students in grades 3-12, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/LearningReimagined. For information about free internet service for students, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/COVID19 .

For more resources and updates about the RCPS COVID-19 closure, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/COVID19

Below are the routes and approximate delivery times:

Route

11:00 a.m. Briar Creek Apts

11:30 a.m. Brandon Glen Apts.

12:15 p.m. St. Julian's Place

12:30 p.m. Bridgestone Circle

1:00 p.m. Lakeview Dr/Greenvalley Drive

1:50 p.m. Pinedale Townhomes

2:10 p.m. Forest Villa

2:25 p.m. Beth Lane/Tinsley

2:40 p.m. Main St./Rockbridge Road

Route

11:00 a.m. Edwards Circle

11:10 a.m. Nancy Guinn Library

11:30 a.m. Arbor Creek Apts.

12:15 p.m. Northridge Subdivision

1:00 p.m. Mountain View/Wesley Way/Kingston Road

1:30 p.m. Meadow Crossing Apts.

1:50 p.m. Housing Authority/Irwin Bridge Road

Route

11:00 a.m. Country Walk

11:45 a.m. Avondale Blvd & Avondale Drive

12:15 p.m. Terraces at Fieldstone Apts.

12:45 p.m. Avalon Parkway area

1:50 p.m. Hunting Creek

2:30 p.m. Ivy Bluff Subdivision

2:45 p.m. Benji Drive

Route

10:45 a.m. Pickett's Ct.

10:55 a.m. Salem Woods

11:15 a.m. Woodsprings Suites

11:35 a.m. Woodland Trace Apts.

11:50 a.m. Tall Oaks

12:15 p.m. Brandy Woods (2 stops)

12:45 p.m. Barksdale Elementary

1:15 p.m. Lakeridge/Stanton Road/Cindy Drive/Morris Drive

1:45 p.m. Sugar Hill Subdivision (Cherry Hill Lane/Cherry Hill Ct.)

Route

10:30 a.m. Greenhill & Cardinal

11:00 a.m. Eastmont Townhomes

11:40 p.m. Lakeview Estates

Route

10:45 a.m. Bridle Creek Drive

11:15 a.m. Hicks Circle

11:45 a.m. Valley Oaks

12:10 p.m. Intown Suites

12:40 p.m. Amherst Trail

1:15 p.m. Old Mill/Nugget Drive/Ga. Highway 138

1:45 p.m. Hidden Acres

2:15 p.m. Almand Creek Subdivision

Route

11:00 a.m. Phoenix Pass

11:10 a.m. Callaway Crossing

11:20 p.m. Milstead/Broad & Main St.

11:40 p.m. Green St

12:00 p.m. Windridge Subdivision (Chelsea Down)

12:10 p.m. Riverchase Subdivision

12:20 p.m. River Club Subdivision

12:45 p.m. Keswick Village

1:00 p.m. Hi Roc Shores

1:15 p.m. Rockview Ln/Granite Drive/Carr

1:30 p.m. Wilson Road

2:00 p.m. Rockhill

Route

10:30 a.m. Rockmont Circle

11:00 a.m. Lake St. James Apts.

11:35 a.m. Adrian Circle SW

12:10 p.m. Motel 6

12:25 p.m. Lake Capri (at Clubhouse)

12:40 p.m. Travers Creek

12:55 p.m. Bridlewood Apts.

1:15 p.m. Peaks Landing Apts.

1:35 p.m. Shady Grove

2:00 p.m. White Oak St. / Poplar St.

2:20 p.m. Horizon Extended Stay

Route

11:30 a.m. Lorraine Elementary

12:15 p.m. Honey Creek Elementary

1:00 p.m. Sims Elementary

1:45 p.m. Hightower Trail Elementary

2:30 p.m. Earl O'Neal Sports Complex

