CONYERS — In a time where many traditions are being put on hold due the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockdale County Public Schools is persisting in honoring the women and men who go above and beyond for their students, peers and community.
On Thursday the school system announced the school level Teachers of the Year for all 22 campuses.
The school level winners are:
Barksdale Elementary School – Garett Riemersma
C.J. Hicks Elementary School – Anna Burdett
Flat Shoals Elementary School – Kimberly Williams
Hightower Trail Elementary School – Shantae Crawford
Honey Creek Elementary School – Allison Joy Russell
J.H. House Elementary School – LaTosha Finch
Lorraine Elementary School – Cayla Hicks
Peek’s Chapel Elementary School – Dr. Yovanda Horton
Pine Street Elementary School – Stacey Homer
Shoal Creek Elementary School – Tanesia Jones Sims Elementary School – Annette Steele
Conyers Middle School – Hendrea Gaither
General Ray Davis Middle School – Terra Brown
Edwards Middle School – Chakira Hollingsworth
Memorial Middle School – Barbara Smith
Heritage High School – Walter Ruffin
Rockdale County High School – Rachel Fisher
Rockdale Magnet School
for Science and Technology – Shelley Seagraves
Salem High School – Jeannine Purvis
Alpha Academy – Phillip Meadors
Rockdale Open Campus – Carol Brand
Rockdale Career Academy – Keidre Hull
According to the school system, the applications of all school-level winners will be evaluated and scored by a panel of independent judges. Three finalists will be named, and the district winner will be named at a Teacher of the Year celebration to be announced at a later date.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
