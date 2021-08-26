RCPS TOTY 2021-2022 group (1).jpg
CONYERS — In a time where many traditions are being put on hold due the COVID-19 pandemic, Rockdale County Public Schools is persisting in honoring the women and men who go above and beyond for their students, peers and community.

On Thursday the school system announced the school level Teachers of the Year for all 22 campuses.

The school level winners are:

Barksdale Elementary School – Garett Riemersma 

C.J. Hicks Elementary School – Anna Burdett

 Flat Shoals Elementary School – Kimberly Williams

Hightower Trail Elementary School – Shantae Crawford

Honey Creek Elementary School – Allison Joy Russell

J.H. House Elementary School – LaTosha Finch

Lorraine Elementary School – Cayla Hicks

Peek’s Chapel Elementary School – Dr. Yovanda Horton

Pine Street Elementary School – Stacey Homer 

Shoal Creek Elementary School – Tanesia Jones Sims Elementary School – Annette Steele

Conyers Middle School – Hendrea Gaither

 General Ray Davis Middle School – Terra Brown 

Edwards Middle School – Chakira Hollingsworth

 Memorial Middle School – Barbara Smith

 Heritage High School – Walter Ruffin 

Rockdale County High School – Rachel Fisher 

Rockdale Magnet School

for Science and Technology – Shelley Seagraves

Salem High School – Jeannine Purvis 

Alpha Academy – Phillip Meadors

 Rockdale Open Campus – Carol Brand

 Rockdale Career Academy – Keidre Hull

According to the school system, the applications of all school-level winners will be evaluated and scored by a panel of independent judges. Three finalists will be named, and the district winner will be named at a Teacher of the Year celebration to be announced at a later date.

