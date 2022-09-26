CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools officials surprised three educators Thursday with the news that they had been selected as the top three finalists for Teacher of the Year honors.

The three finalists are: Lydia Churillo from Rockdale Career Academy, Qwensweler Taylor from Edwards Middle School, and Tara Thieleke from Rockdale County High school. The district winner will be named at the Teacher of the Year Celebration on Oct. 25.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos