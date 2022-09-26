CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools officials surprised three educators Thursday with the news that they had been selected as the top three finalists for Teacher of the Year honors.
The three finalists are: Lydia Churillo from Rockdale Career Academy, Qwensweler Taylor from Edwards Middle School, and Tara Thieleke from Rockdale County High school. The district winner will be named at the Teacher of the Year Celebration on Oct. 25.
Lydia Churillo has been teaching for eight years and teaches interior design, fashion design, and textile science at Rockdale Career Academy
Qwensweler Taylor has been teaching 13 years and teaches sixth grade math at Edwards Middle School
Tara Thieleke has been teaching for 17 years and teaches art at Rockdale County High School.
