The new Rockdale County Public Schools Central Office on Pine Street was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Shown, left to right, are Chris Erwin, director of business development for Carroll Daniel Construction; Margaret Beaty, principal in charge for Lindsay Pope Brayfield & Associates; Board of Education member Wales Barksdale; BOE Vice Chair Pam Brown; Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts; BOE Chair Mandy North; BOE member Sandra Jackson-Lett; BOE member Heather Duncan; BOE member Akita Parmer; and BOE member Jim McBrayer.
Staff Photos: Alice Queen
The centrally located atrium provides space to gather near the Board of Education meeting room and the Good Rock Cafe.
The cafeteria in the new Central Office facility has been dubbed the Good Rock Cafe.
CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools officials cut the ribbon on a new Central Office campus Tuesday, bringing to fruition a project that weathered a number of challenges, not the least of which was a worldwide pandemic.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony held inside the Board of Education’s new meeting room, BOE Chair Mandy North thanked the voters of Rockdale County for their enduring support of the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education that funded the $15.4 million project.
“The citizens of Rockdale County have supported ESPLOST for over 20 years, which has enabled us to be a debt free school system … ,” North said.
Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts thanked school system officials who had a hand in the project, as well as architects Lindsay Pope Brayfield & Associates and Carroll Daniel Construction. Oatts said the new facility, built on the site of the former Pine Street Elementary School campus, encompasses 82,044 square feet and brings all Central Office operations under one roof. Previously, Central Office functions were spread across several locations in school system-owned and leased office space.
The former Central Office on Main Street will now become a campus for Georgia Military College, providing “another option for higher education close to home,” said Oatts.
Margaret Beaty, principal in charge with Lindsay Pope Brayfield & Associates, thanked the school system for giving them the opportunity to design the building, which includes two wings from the old Pine Street Elementary building.
“This was a very complicated project because the soil in Rockdale County is very, very hard,” she said. “We encountered everything — rock, unsuitable soils, underground water, you name it we had it. … I guess we were prepared because it is Rockdale County, but every day was a surprise.”
Beaty said contractors faced the additional unforeseen challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. She noted that in the construction business, there is no way to maintain a 6-foot social distance on the job. She commended the contractors for their perseverance.
“While everybody was at home, they had to come here rain or shine,” she said. … “Everybody was wearing masks as much as they could. Some people got sick, got well, but the building was completed on time.”
