CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools is offering a full-time virtual learning option for the 2020-21 school year. Parents of children in grades K-5 will be able to apply for the virtual option now through July 24. Parents of middle and high school students are asked to indicate their desire to participate in full-time virtual learning through an interest survey during the same time period. Details and links to both the application and the survey are on the school system's website at www.rockdaleschools.org.
Elementary parents who desire the full-time virtual learning option will apply through their Infinite Campus Parent Portal. Instructions on how to apply and detailed program information are provided in the K-5 Elementary Virtual Option Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) available at www.rockdaleschools.org/reopening.
To better plan and meet the needs of students, RCPS seeks to understand how many middle and high school students have an interest in full-time virtual learning. The school system has created a short survey to capture the interest level of middle and high school parents and students.
RCPS asks that one survey be completed for every student who has an interest during the survey window through July 24. In the event both parent and student reply to the survey, only the parent choice will be considered. Those who indicate interest through the survey will be sent more detailed information on how to apply for the middle or high school virtual learning option. Please click here for the Middle and High School Full-time Virtual Learning Survey or go to https://form.jotform.com/201898068486976
For more information on RCPS Reopening 2020-21, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/reopening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.