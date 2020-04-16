CONYERS — In a school year that has been anything but typical, officials with Rockdale County Public Schools are attempting to allow the Class of 2020 to experience the normal rites of passage of a senior year in high school.
High school seniors in Rockdale County will be able to participate in commencement exercises in June, if COVID-19 conditions improve enough to allow public gatherings.
The school system announced Thursday that graduation ceremonies have been scheduled for late June on the following schedule:
• Salem High School, Wednesday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. at the high school
• Rockdale County High School/Magnet School for Science and Technology, Thursday, June 25, 7:30 p.m. at RCHS
• Heritage High School, Friday, June 26, 7:30 p.m., at the high school
The school system said students should also be able to participate in prom, another touchstone event for seniors. According to the school system, each high school is working on an individual plan to hold proms on Saturday, June 20, again depending on COVID-19 conditions. Students should expect to receive details about the events from their schools.
The school system also announced that independent learning days will end on May 7. May 14 will be the last day to turn in any assignments. Dates for laptop return and retrieval of personal items and yearbooks will be announced by individual schools later this month.
For more information, read the full RCPS End of the Year Guide 2019-2020 at www.rockdaleschools.org/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.