CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts announced the school system will postpone the return of in-person learning on the hybrid schedule until after the February break.
“As I’ve previously communicated, our ultimate decisions regarding the resumption of in-person learning would be based on our local public health data," said Oatts in a released statement. "With the current levels of COVID-19 infection rates so prevalent within our county and with the anticipated escalation after the upcoming holiday season, the risk of prematurely returning students to our schools at this time for in-person learning is simply too great for both staff and students."
Oatts said the school system has taken "significant mitigation measures" to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection; however, the pervasiveness of the disease within the community requires "additional caution and discretion."
“Our planning, which includes implementing a hybrid schedule as well as establishing school-based COVID-19 testing through our recently acquired telehealth services, is sound; however, we must work collectively for the best chance of success at reducing infection rates in our communities," said Oatts.
The new target date for resuming in-person instruction will now be Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
“Our teachers and support personnel at the school level will be expected to return to their work sites on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 to finalize planning and preparation for the return of those students whose parents wish for them to receive in-person instruction on a hybrid schedule as indicated by our recent learner option selection," said Oatts.
Virtual instruction will continue during this time, Oatts said, and parents will have an opportunity after Jan. 1 to update their preference for in-person or virtual instruction in advance of Feb. 22.
Athletic conditioning and competition will continue by following the rigorous and increased safety protocols created by the RCPS Sports Working Group, said Oatts.
"For those who reasonably inquire about what is the difference in permitting athletic competition at this time as opposed to in-person instruction for students – there are significant differences of scale in planning for a much smaller segment of student-athletes utilizing the full scope of athletic facilities versus reintegrating thousands of students back to in-person instruction," he said. "Other significant differences include the duration of students’ engagement with teachers/staff for protracted segments of instruction inside classrooms versus athletic conditioning, practice and competition.”
Oatts said the decisions were made after an analysis of local public health data.
"As of today (Dec. 17), the 14-day case rate for Rockdale County is 487 cases per 100,000 and the 14-day positivity rate is 15.1%, which are extremely high. The targets outlined in public health guidance are less than 100 for case rate and less than 5 percent for positivity rate."
Rockdale is now deemed both an Emerging County of Interest for COVID-19 and a High Transmission Rate County by the Department of Public Health.
“This is not a decision I make lightly, but I most definitely make this decision in the interest of student and staff safety and wellbeing and the well-being of the community in Rockdale County," said Oatts. "Together, we will ensure that our mitigation measures have the best chance for success at thwarting substantial COVID-19 transmission and return our students and staff to in-person learning safely and successfully."
For more information on RCPS safety measures, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/reopening.
