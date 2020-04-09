CONYERS – Registration to be entered in the Georgia Pre-K lottery in Rockdale County for the 2020-2021 school year is online only April 13-30. Pre-k registration information and link are at www.rockdaleschools.org/prek. Kindergarten registration is currently open online at www.rockdaleschools.org/registration.
REQUIRED DOCUMENTS:
Registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten takes place at the webpage for Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) Student Registration, www.rockdaleschools.org/registration. Photos or scans of required documents can be uploaded into the online registration form. Please make sure photos or scans are clear and readable.
To register a child successfully, parents must provide their child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, parent’s photo ID and proof of custody or guardianship if the person enrolling the child is not the birth parent.
Proof of residence will also be required to register a child for Pre-K or kindergarten, and must be provided in at least one of the following combinations:
• Lease agreement along with electric, water or gas bill
• Lease agreement along with automobile registration
• Property tax receipt along with electric, water or gas bill
• Property tax receipt along with automobile registration
At this time, during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, health forms normally required (immunization certificate Form 3231, eye/ear/dental/nutrition certificate Form 3300) can be difficult to obtain. These documents can be submitted at a later date.
For more information, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/registration or email register@rockdale.k12.ga.us.
PRE-KINDERGARTEN:
For Georgia Pre-K, children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1. Pre-K registration takes place online at www.rockdaleschools.org/registration. The window to enter your child for the Pre-K lottery are April 13-30, 2020. Parents must provide the documentation described above. Students will be selected for Pre-K programs via a random lottery drawing. Students who are not selected will be placed on a waiting list in the order drawn.
For more information, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/prek or email Early Learning Director Shauna Miller at smiller2@rockdale.k12.ga.us.
KINDERGARTEN:
For kindergarten, children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1. Kindergarten registration takes place online at www.rockdaleschools.org/registration. Parents must provide the documentation described above. The child’s school will be assigned at the time of registration. Parents should contact the elementary school to visit their school and to be assessed for kindergarten readiness.
For more information, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/registration or email register@rockdale.k12.ga.us.
