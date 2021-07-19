CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools will celebrate a ribbon-cutting for the system’s newest school on Thursday, July 29, at 4 p.m.
RCPS broke ground on construction of the new J.H. House Elementary School on 87 acres on Zingara Road in September 2019. The new building will replace the original J.H. House, located at 2930 Ga. Highway 20, which was considered the oldest active school in the district. The Rockdale Board of Education voted to phase out the school in October 2016.
Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart and Stewart Architects Inc. served as the design firm on the project, with SRS&S Architects and Carroll Daniel Construction of Gainesville as the construction manager.
The project cost $21 million and was approved by voters in 2013 as part of ESPLOST IV.
Those attending Thursday’s ribbon cutting are asked to wear masks.
