CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Education has approved two projects designed to make schools safer in the next school year.
The board agreed April 23 to spend $65,192 to install fencing at three schools and $460,314 to install IP recorders and security cameras at all 16 schools in the district.
Technology Integration Group of Norcoss was selected under a state contract to install the security camera systems. The new systems support the school district’s strategic goal of upgrading security systems throughout the district. The installation will pave the way for complete CCTV digital network systems district-wide.
The majority of the funding for the new technology — $448,393 — comes from the Georgia Department of Education School Safety Grant, with the balance — $11,921 — from the school system’s general fund.
The Board of Education also voted to award a $65,192 contract to Conyers Fence Co. for fencing at Heritage High School, Peek’s Chapel Elementary School, and Shoal Creek Elementary School. Conyers Fence Co. was the low-bidder on all three projects, as follows: Heritage High: $18,916; Peek’s Chapel: $18,000; and Schoal Creek: $28,276.
Funding for the fencing projects will come from the Georgia School Safety Grant.
