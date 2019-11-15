The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners has released the county meetings and holidays schedule for the rest of 2019 and January 2020.
Commission meetings and zoning hearings for the rest of November have been cancelled.
There will be a Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m., and a BOC voting session on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. At that voting session will be the second reading and adoption of the budget ordinance. Both meetings will be held in the Assembly Hall, 901 Main St. in Conyers.
A copy of the proposed 2020 Appropriations Ordinance is available for inspection by clicking on this link https://rockdalecountyga.gov/county-departments/finance-department/ and then clicking on proposed 2020 Budget tab.
The BOC will be in meeting recess after that until Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Meeting schedule:
• BOC Work Session, Nov. 19 - CANCELLED
• Zoning Public Hearing, Nov. 26 - CANCELLED
• BOC Voting Session: Nov. 26 - CANCELLED
• Holidays – Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 – Thanksgiving Day and Day after Thanksgiving Day – County offices closed.
• Board of Adjustments, Monday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m., Assembly Hall located at 901 Main St., Conyers.
• BOC Work Session: Tuesday, Dec 3, 10 a.m. – Assembly Hall located at 901 Main St., Conyers.
• BOC Voting Session and second reading/adoption of budget ordinance: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – Assembly Hall located at 901 Main St., Conyers.
• Holidays – Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day – County offices closes
• Holiday – Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 – New Year’s Day – County offices closed.
• Holiday – Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day – County offices closed.
• Board of Commissioners meeting recess until Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.