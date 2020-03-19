ATLANTA— Rockdale County now has one confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The case was reported at noon Thursday and is among 287 cases statewide. Ten patients have died. Cases are counted according to the patient's county of residence.
Newton County’s COVID-19 case count stayed steady at three. Two of those three cases are employees of the Newton County School System.
The first NCSS employee to be confirmed with the coronavirus was on March 15 and is an employee at Newton County Theme School. Four city of Covington firefighters who were in direct contact with this patient are in self-quarantine at the direction of the Department of Public Health.
The second NCSS employee case was reported Wednesday. That person works at Clements Middle School. According to the Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health Department, this employee did not begin exhibiting symptoms until after schools were closed. Because this individual was not present in any of NCSS' buildings and did not have any contact with students or staff at the onset of symptoms, the Health Department has informed NCSS administrators that the risk of transmission is extremely low.
Commercial labs have processed 1,323 tests, with 174 coming back positive. The Georgia Public Health Laboratory has processed 508 tests, with 113 coming back positive.
