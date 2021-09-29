Rockdale Republican Party supporting effort to exempt seniors from school taxes

CONYERS — The Rockdale Republican Party has joined forces with the Rockdale Voter Group to collect signatures on a petition to exempt senior citizens from the maintenance and operations portion of school property taxes.
“We are joining with the Rockdale Voter Group to promote a petition to lower taxes for our most vulnerable citizens, our senior citizens,” said Larry Cox, chairman of the Rockdale GOP, in an email. “School board property taxes in Rockdale County are out of control, and our seniors can't afford to continue to pay these outrageous taxes any further.”
Supporters of the effort are asking residents to sign an online petition at therockdalevoter.com supporting an exemption for residents 67 years of age or older. Once a sufficient number of signatures has been gathered, the petition will be presented to the local legislative delegation along with a request for introduction as local legislation in the General Assembly. If approved in the Legislature, an exemption initiative could then be placed on a ballot for Rockdale County voters to cast a “yes” or “no” vote.
The Rockdale County Board of Education recently set the school portion of the property tax bill at 22.717 mills, the lowest rate in more than 10 years. Most school systems in Georgia have a millage rate cap of 20 mills; however, years ago Rockdale voters approved a referendum allowing the school system’s millage to be set as high as 30 mills.
A number of counties in Georgia already offer some type of age-related exemption on school taxes. In addition, Georgia mandates a school property tax exemption for homeowners age 62 or older whose household income is $10,000 or less. Eligible taxpayers receive a $10,000 exemption from the assessed value of their primary residence for property taxes levied by any school district.
Several counties in the state — including DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, Clayton and Fulton — offer a 100% exemption for seniors although all but Clayton place an income limit on the exemption.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
