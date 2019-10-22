CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners heard from both sides Tuesday in the debate over whether or not the county should establish ordinances governing the use of short-term vacation rentals (STVR). The BOC held a zoning public hearing on the ordinances Tuesday morning in the county Assembly Hall. BOC Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. was absent.
Short-term vacation rentals have come under fire following several incidents of violence, noise, damage to property, and traffic congestion at STVRs in the county during the past year. Many residents are calling for an outright ban on the rentals rather than regulations, and at their Oct. 10 meeting, the Rockdale County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of both ordinances dealing with short-term rentals.
The first ordinance is for what is being called “Limited Lodging” short-term rentals, where the property is occupied by the owner during the rental periods, with guests just renting rooms in the house. The second ordinance is for what is being called “Vacation Rentals,” where guests rent the entire house and the owner is not present during the rental periods. Both have similar requirements such as:
• Vacation rentals may have a maximum of four guest rooms or sleeping rooms.
• Maximum overnight occupancy for vacation rentals shall be up to… a maximum of 10 persons.
• The maximum number of total guests and visitors allowed at any time in a single vacation rental shall not exceed the maximum overnight occupancy (10), plus four additional persons per property during the daytime, or 14 persons.
• Only a single-family residence meeting current standards shall be used as a vacation rental.
• Vehicles must be parked in the driveway, garage or other approved surface.
• Quiet hours shall be from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
• All vacation rentals operating within the county must have a local certified property manager who is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, during all times that the property is rented or used on a transient basis.
• The owner shall pay all required county property taxes and fees.
• The owner shall obtain a business license for said vacation rental.
• The owner shall pay a hotel/motel occupancy tax for said vacation rental.
During the public hearing on the limited lodging ordinance, only one person spoke in favor.
Sephora Fortune is a short-term vacation rental owner in Rockdale and president of her local STVR group. She said they don’t like disturbance calls any more than their neighbors do, and that “a few bad apples” are ruining it for the rest.
She added while they are in support of the ordinances, rather than a total ban on the properties, they feel the proposals are too restrictive and that most owners won't be able to afford to pay hotel/motel taxes. She asked that STVRs be allowed the same freedoms as those who rent their homes for longer periods of time.
Three people spoke against the ordinance, with several more signing speaking cards in opposition, but stating they did not want to speak. John Bickford said other communities such as Peachtree Corners have enacted total bans on STVRs.
Don Meyer stated the county is already hampered by financial restrictions and the need to focus more money on other areas such as stormwater, and that the county cannot afford to add enforcement of these ordinances at this time.
Eleanor Davis reminded the BOC that the Planning Commission recommended denial of both ordinances and that Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett has said that his department cannot continue to handle the complaints without taking time away from their other duties.
During the public hearing on the vacation rentals ordinance, Marilyn Cook said they already have a vacation rental in their neighborhood and don’t want it. She said the renters disregard the covenants in their subdivision and don’t care what happens.
George Kelecheck questioned who from the county will call the property managers about a problem if it occurs after 5 p.m., when county offices are closed.
Peter Stano stated the county is already losing tax revenue from residents going to other counties to shop because of dirty streets and stores. He added that the STVRs in the county now didn’t tell the county they were in operation, and they won’t do it even if the county passes the ordinances.
The Board of Commissioners will have the second reading of the ordinances and will vote on them at its Nov. 12 meeting.