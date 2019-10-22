CONYERS - Rockdale residents will have their first chance to comment on Rockdale County’s 2020 fiscal year budget during a public hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Assembly Hall located at 901 Main St. in Conyers. The hearing will be followed by a Board of Commissioners work session at 10 a.m.
The BOC held a day-long budget work session last week, hearing from a number of departments about their proposed budgets, including the Sheriff’s Office and Recreation and Maintenance.
The first reading of the proposed budget will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the Assembly Hall. It will also be a voting session and will be the last county meeting in November. Meetings previously scheduled for Nov. 19 and Nov. 26 have been cancelled, and the county will be closed for Thanksgiving holidays for Nov. 28-29.
There will be a BOC work session on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall.
There will be a voting session, second reading, and adoption of the 2020 budget on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall.
County offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 for the Christmas holidays and the Board of Commissioners meetings will be in recess until Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
For more information on Rockdale County or to watch these meetings live on Rockdale 23, or visit their website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov and scroll down, click on the graphic of a television set to the right of the screen that says “Watch Live 23.” Rockdale County also has information available on social media.