CONYERS — Rockdale County will soon “start seeing orange cones and barrels” with several road projects moving closer to construction, says Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Commissioner Russell McMurry.
McMurry and other local, state and federal officials spoke at the second annual Rockdale County Transportation Summit, held Sept. 11 at Cherokee Run Golf Club in Conyers.
Others taking part in the summit included Conyers Mayor Vince Evans, Rockdale Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., Rockdale Department of Transportation Director Brian Allen, Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oates, Michael Houchard of the Rockdale SPLOST Transportation Sub-Committee, GDOT Projects Manager Albert Shelby, Scott Haggard, the director of Government and External Affairs for ATL/GRTA/SRTA, Kerry Armstrong and John Orr of the Atlanta Regional Commission, and Sean Poole from the United States Department of Transportation.
Also present at the meeting were State Reps. Pam Dickerson, Doreen Carter and Pam Stephenson, a representative from Congressman Hank Johnson’s office, and State Transportation Board member Robert Brown of Decatur.
Commissioner McMurry said events like the transportation summit are important for building partnerships and relationships.
“We do value the partnership with Rockdale County,” he said. “You’ve got a great team here that has really moved the needle. Things are coming to fruition. I can rewind to not that long ago when things never got to fruition. Nothing happens as fast as we want to in transportation. I tell everybody that transportation is a journey. It takes time and it doesn’t get here nearly fast enough.”
McMurry said Rockdale County is getting close to the start of some major projects, such as the Courtesy Parkway non-access bridge and the reworking of the Ga. Highway 138/I-20 interchange.
“You guys are getting traction,” he said. “You’re going to start seeing orange cones and barrels with all the things that are coming online. They are in procurement now and will turn into construction reality that everybody needs to make everything work better. We’re closer than we’ve ever been on a lot of these projects, and we’re gaining ground in big meaningful ways.
“We need the mobility for Rockdale County to continue to be successful and begin rocking and rolling in Rockdale. There are a couple of key crossings coming up for I-20, things like the Courtesy Parkway bridge, finally an alternative so you don’t have to be stuck in commercial traffic in a big intersection. Mobility is something that we are really focusing on.”
In addition to the Courtesy Parkway bridge, which will cross I-20 at Courtesy Parkway on the north side and near Springfield Baptist Church on the south side, and will connect Flat Shoals Road and Old Covington Highway with plans to be completed by 2022, GDOT Projects Manager Shelby gave an update on the Ga. Highway 138/I-20 project.
The project will consist of reconstructing the bridge into an eight-lane divergent diamond traffic pattern, in which the two directions of traffic on Hwy. 138 will cross to the opposite side on both sides of the bridge at the interstate.
Shelby said there will be a GDOT open house in Conyers in the next few months to explain the project, and said they hope to begin right of way purchasing in 2020. They plan to go out for bid on the work in 2024, with a completion date of 2027.