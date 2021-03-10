CONYERS — Rockdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts received the COVID-19 vaccination Monday, setting an example for teachers and school system staff members to follow.
RCPS, in partnership with the Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Health District, is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and employees at Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive, Conyers. To register for a vaccination appointment, RCPS employees should look for the email with a registration link that was sent to all staff members. RCPS employees and other eligible individuals can also visit www.gnrhealth.com/covid-vaccine-scheduling/ or visit https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/.
As of Monday, more than 1,100 RCPS employees had responded to the district-wide email and expressed interest in getting the vaccine.
“We strongly encourage and urge all RCPS personnel to get the vaccine so our students, families and staff can be safe in their teaching and learning environments,” said Oatts.
“I felt it was important as the leader of the school district to practice what I preach and to not only encourage our staff to get the shot but to actually lead the way with getting the shot myself,” said Oatts. “It's understandable to have some concerns. Consult with your physician and have those questions answered. Then please do get the most accessible and nearest COVID-19 vaccine available to you.”
The vaccination process was an easy experience, he added. “I feel very well. I’m accustomed to receiving vaccinations and flu shots. I really encourage all our RCPS personnel to get the vaccine. It’s essential to punctuating our safety as part of our mitigation strategies.”
Oatts acknowledged that there are some groups wo have concerns about getting the vaccine.
“It has a lot to do with history and many other concerns and experiences,” he said. “We also know the research is clear that certain subgroups, in particular minorities, are impacted with higher hospitalization rates and the like if they contract COVID-19. I strongly urge all groups to get vaccinated. It's impacting all of us, and it's impacting some groups disproportionately, which I think underscores the sense of urgency that we need to have in getting this vaccine.”
Oatts pointed to the mitigation measures taken by RCPS so far in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We were fully virtual for first semester and recently returned to in-person classes on a hybrid schedule with an all-virtual option,” he said. “We have mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, regular handwashing, and a rigorous cleaning protocol that is in keeping with CDC guidance. We're very pleased that we're the first district in the state to offer comprehensive COVID-19 testing to all of our students, staff and their families, in partnership with the Kids’-Doc-on-Wheels nonprofit. We know testing is a critically important component to a safe teaching environment. And then the vaccine really caps it all off.”
