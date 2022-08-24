301209651_437034051785821_6043587603274401094_n.jpg

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has added a School Resource Office at Heritage and Salem high schools, while the Conyers Police Department has added an SRO at Rockdale High.

CONYERS — As part of a multi-layered approach to enhancing school safety, Rockdale County Public Schools and area law enforcement agencies have placed an additional school resource officer at each of the system’s three traditional high schools. The addition brings the number of SROs on each high school campus to two each day.

“Our number one priority remains the safety of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “We appreciate our law enforcement partners and all that they do to keep our schools safe every day. We are grateful for their willingness to work with our safety department on securing additional staff to enhance safety.”

