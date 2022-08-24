CONYERS — As part of a multi-layered approach to enhancing school safety, Rockdale County Public Schools and area law enforcement agencies have placed an additional school resource officer at each of the system’s three traditional high schools. The addition brings the number of SROs on each high school campus to two each day.
“Our number one priority remains the safety of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “We appreciate our law enforcement partners and all that they do to keep our schools safe every day. We are grateful for their willingness to work with our safety department on securing additional staff to enhance safety.”
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has added an SRO at Heritage High and Salem High, while the Conyers Police Department has added an SRO at Rockdale County High School, which is inside the city limits.
Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett said partnering with the school system is important in ensuring the safety of schools.
“With all of the national school shootings, we must work together and work harder to keep our schools and our community safe,” said Levett. “This extended partnership shows our commitment to the children and families of Rockdale County to provide even greater safety and security on the campuses of Salem and Heritage high schools.”
Conyers Police Chief Scott Freeman said an additional officer at Rockdale High will improve campus safety and security.
“The school resource officers build relationships with students, staff, and parents that are invaluable when a safety threat may arise,” Freeman said. “Having two officers on campus will benefit the school and community.”
According to an Aug. 20 post on the RCSO Facebook page, there have been a few incidents this year involving unfounded reports of a person with a gun at or near schools. “We take these calls seriously and respond with the highest priority,” the Sheriff’s Office posted. “Thankfully, the reports have turned out not to be actual threats to our students and staff. However, it has caused concerns from parents and an emotional response from our students, school faculty and staff.
“We discourage playing hoaxes or falsely reporting these incidents. We investigate these incidents, you will be caught, and you will be prosecuted.
“Parents, please have a conversation with your kids about the importance of saying no to guns. Firearms have no place in our schools or used in violence within our community.
“Parents and kids, we need your help to keep our community and schools safe.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
