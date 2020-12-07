CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools officials celebrated a ribbon cutting Friday for new health care services that will be offered to students through Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels, a Clarkston-based nonprofit organization.
Through Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels, students will have access on a voluntary basis to school-based telehealth services and mobile medical unit services for comprehensive pediatric care. The services will supplement current school-based clinic services and are designed to help reduce missed instruction time for students and missed work time for parents.
The Rockdale Board of Education approved the agreement with Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels at its November regular meeting. The agreement, proposed by Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts, was the result of a months-long effort by Oatts that included the establishment of a Telehealth Working Group made up of key district departments, such as Community and Student Support, Human Resources and Athletics. The group studied telehealth providers before recommending Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels.
Under a memorandum of understanding, Rockdale County will pay Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels a total of $185,000 in CARES Act funding for the November 2020 - May 21 school year in exchange for Kidss’-Doc-On-Wheels providing a telemedicine health clinic, a mobile health clinic and educational health activities for the school system. The funding is subject tothe availability of CARES funds. For the school year August 2021 - May 2022, RCPS will pay $92,500, subject to the availability of CARES funds and the ability of the school system to use those funds for the health care initiative. For year three and any subsequent years, there would be no direct cost to the school system for the program.
“I thank our board for their support of this timely telehealth initiative that significantly advances a key strategic priority of affording our students a wide range of support services that either directly or indirectly facilitates their learning, achievement and growth,” said Oatts in a released statement. “Such telehealth services will conveniently enable immediacy and continuity of care for our students, potentially minimizing undue or protracted absences due to a wide range of factors."
At Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, school board Chair Mandy North called Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels “value added” for the school system and a way to “fill the gap for health care” for all students.
Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels Co-Founder and Medical Director Dr. Lynette Wilson-Phillips said Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels is excited to be able to establish school-based telehealth services with Rockdale County Public Schools and praised school system officials for their vision to complement education with health care, which will contribute to a healthier community.
“The opportunity to complement the care provided for students by RCPS and the local primary care providers with the delivery of comprehensive and accessible pediatric services is one that we are grateful to have been extended through the visionary leadership of Dr. Oatts with the strong support of the Rockdale County Board of Education and community stakeholders,” she said. “KDOW is sincerely grateful for the opportunity to serve.”
School-based telehealth services are essentially remote medical services provided to students utilizing technologies and do not require students to visit traditional brick-and-mortar medical facilities.
Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels will provide a wide range of primary, preventive and mental health care services to students and their enrolled siblings from newborn to age 18. No enrollee will be denied service because of insurance status, because an enrollee has an existing primary care provider or because of inability to pay. Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels has established a flat fee schedule under federal porvery guidelines. A sliding fee discount program allows individuals and families who are uninsured or underinsured to receive services for a fee that is adjusted based on their ability to pay and assures equitable charges for services are applied across all health center patients.
The RCPS lead nurse, in coordination with school clinic personnel and KDOW, will facilitate outreach to families for voluntary enrollment in the telehealth services, which will be required if families wish to access the telehealth services. Existing school clinic services will still be available for all students. Families will be provided more information on the specific services available through the telehealth and mobile medical unit services in the weeks ahead.
