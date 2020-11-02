CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools is seeking input from parents and guardians on how they would like their students to continue their education in the second semester of the school year.
The school system has opened a survey for parents and guardians to choose either a hybrid or virtual learning option for the semester that begins Jan. 19. The school system is tentatively planning to resume in-person instruction on a hybrid schedule, and will also continue to offer virtual-only instruction.
Parents and guardians can access the survey in the Infinite Campus Parent Portal through Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. For information about the Infinite Campus Parent Portal, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/infinitecampus or contact the digital learning specialist at the individual schools.
Under a hybrid schedule, not all students would be attending school on the same day. There would be two days of in-person instruction at school and three days of virtual learning at home. For information on protocols for returning to campus, please see the Return to Campus Guidebook for Families at www.rockdaleschools.org/reopening. RCPS will continue to offer a virtual-only option for second semester for those parents who wish to choose that option.
All students will continue to have access to meals, regardless of which learning option is selected for them.
The results of this required survey will enable the district and schools to better plan for the second semester. RCPS reserves the right to adjust plans based upon local public health conditions, which school officials continue to monitor closely.
To fill out the survey, log in to the Infinite Campus Parent Portal, go to “More” and then click on “RCPS Learner Options Selection.” Parents and guardians must complete one survey for each child by November 13, 2020. For those who do not select an option, a hybrid schedule will be assigned.
Elementary School Students
Parents and guardians of elementary school students will have the choice of a hybrid or virtual learning option. Parents and guardians will be able to choose a different learning option selection for the fourth quarter.
Middle and High School Students
Parents and guardians of middle school and high school students can choose between hybrid, school-based virtual, or Rockdale Virtual Campus. The learning option selected will remain in effect for the entire second semester for middle and high school students.
For more information on RCPS Reopening 2020-21, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/reopening.
