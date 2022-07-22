CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools will be distributing the now-required clear bookbags to students in grades one through 12 after the Labor Day holiday. Delivery of the clear bookbags has been delayed by the manufacturer, according to the school system.
“We were recently informed of a delay in the arrival of our shipment of clear bookbags," said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts in a released statement. "Unfortunately, we are not immune to the global supply chain issues causing delays in almost everything, particularly with transport and delivery. Our order was placed early last spring with a delivery date prior to the start of the school year. We have confirmation they have left the manufacturer and are on their way to us. We remain committed to requiring students to carry clear bookbags as one of our enhanced safety measures this school year and appreciate the patience of our students and families this first few weeks of school without them."
The clear bookbag policy took effect for the 2022-23 school year, and the school system spent $167,000 to purchase the bags. Clear bookbags are optional for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students this year. Students will carry their laptops in the school-issued, non-transparent laptop bag. RCPS will provide each student with one clear bookbag and students participating in an extracurricular activity are permitted to carry non-transparent bags to store items pertaining to their particular activity (i.e. band, athletics, etc.). Upon entry into the school, all extracurricular activity bags must be stored in lockers or designated areas. The clear bookbags are an added measure to enhance school safety.
"Students who have purchased their own clear bookbag may use them if they meet the specifications published on our website," said Oatts. "Clear bookbags are optional for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students for this school year. Pre-k and kindergarten students are allowed to use their own non-transparent, full-size bookbag if they wish to do so for the entire school year. Please be sure to read through all the guidelines for the use of non-transparent bags, laptop bags and athletic or extracurricular equipment. The guidelines can be found at rockdaleschools.org and have been sent to families through our rapid communication email and calling system and have been posted to our social media.”
The clear bookbags are part of a multi-layered approach to school safety. The school system is spending $11 million on safety enhancements this year to provide greater security for students and staff members.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
