CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools will be distributing the now-required clear bookbags to students in grades one through 12 after the Labor Day holiday. Delivery of the clear bookbags has been delayed by the manufacturer, according to the school system.

“We were recently informed of a delay in the arrival of our shipment of clear bookbags," said Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts in a released statement. "Unfortunately, we are not immune to the global supply chain issues causing delays in almost everything, particularly with transport and delivery. Our order was placed early last spring with a delivery date prior to the start of the school year. We have confirmation they have left the manufacturer and are on their way to us. We remain committed to requiring students to carry clear bookbags as one of our enhanced safety measures this school year and appreciate the patience of our students and families this first few weeks of school without them."

