CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools has launched an effort to determine if a Public Safety Division is needed in the school system.
Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts announced Tuesday that, after years of researching the merits of a Public Safety Division, the school system will move forward with reviewing such an arrangement. The decision was made in consultation with the Office of School Safety and the Board of Education.
“The time has come to seriously explore establishing our own RCPS Public Safety Division,” said Oatts in a released statement. “We value our longstanding partnership with our local law enforcement agencies, and that partnership would continue at many levels even if RCPS were to establish its own Public Safety Division.”
Within the metro-Atlanta region and throughout the state, some law enforcement agencies have experienced staffing challenges that have made it difficult at times to ensure continuity of School Resource Officer (SRO) coverage, which is the core resource for the arrangement between school districts and local law enforcement agencies.
RCPS Director of Safety Darryn Greene said the school system values its relationship with local law enforcement agencies.
“Our partnership with Conyers Police Department and the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is solid," said Greene. "As a former uniformed police officer at the state and local levels as well as having served in the security detail of two presidential administrations, I especially value the partnership between RCPS and our local law enforcement agencies.”
Oatts has impaneled an exploratory Public Safety Task Force consisting of key staff at the school and district levels. He will be soliciting the consultative guidance of local law enforcement and community stakeholders, including parents and students, as the district further explores the prospect of establishing its own Public Safety Division. The prospective timeline for the establishment of the Public Safety Division will be determined by the progress of the Task Force and Board of Education approval.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.