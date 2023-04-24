04-14-23 RCPS Superintendent Dr Oatts GSSA Presidents Award IMG_1887.jpg

Dr. Terry Oatts, superintendent of Rockdale County Public Schools, has been named a recipient of the 2023 Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) President’s Award.

 Special Photo

CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools (RCPS) Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts was recently awarded the 2023 Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) President’s Award. Oatts was surprised with the presentation of the award at the 2023 Spring Bootstrap Conference in Savannah April 12-13.

“We are proud of Dr. Oatts for receiving the GSSA President’s Award,” said Rockdale County Board of Education Chairwoman Pam Brown. “He consistently demonstrates exemplary leadership and works tirelessly for the students and staff of Rockdale County Public Schools.”

