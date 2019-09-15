CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools administrators have set the date. Groundbreaking ceremonies for J.H. House Elementary School and the RCPS Central Office Complex will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The current J.H. House campus was built in 1967, which is now considered the oldest school in the district. The Rockdale Board of Education voted to phase out the school in Oct0ber 2016.
Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart and Stewart Architects Inc. was selected as the design firm to complete the project in November 2018.
SRS&S Architects has previously done work in the RCPS district, including Charles Evans Stadium at Heritage High in 2001, C.J. Hicks in 2009 and most recently Pine Street Elementary that finished construction in July 2018.
Carroll Daniel Construction of Gainesville will serve as the construction manager for the project.
The new J.H. House will be located on a 87-acre tract off Loganville Highway at 3100 Zingara Road, Conyers.
The project is not to exceed $21 million and was approved by voters in 2013 as part of ESPLOST IV.
The project is to be completed by January 2021.
RCPS administrators and the construction team will have the groundbreaking at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24.
A little later at 6 p.m. will be the groundbreaking ceremony for the RCPS Central Office campus at 960 Pine St.
This location — the old Pine Street Elementary — was approved in 2016 when the district decided to construct a new Pine Street Elementary School.
The BOE approved Lindsay, Pope, Brayfield, Clifford and Associates Inc. of Lawrenceville as the architect of choice for the Central Office Complex project in August.
The project cost is estimated at $1.2 million.
The site will consolidate 90 percent of the Central Office staff, functions and operations in one location. Substantial completion is set for Dec. 15, 2020.