CONYERS — Concerns about the continued possibility of transmission of coronavirus at public events have prompted Rockdale County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts to cancel in-person graduation ceremonies that had tentatively been scheduled for later this month. Oatts said the school system will hold virtual graduation ceremonies for each high school.
In a letter sent to parents and students, Oatts outlined his concerns, saying, “after careful consideration, I have decided that RCPS will not proceed with in-person ceremonies for prom or graduation. As both a former high school assistant principal and high school principal, I do not make this decision lightly. While this decision was difficult in many respects, the safety and well-being of our students and employees are the top priorities for the Rockdale County Board of Education and for me.”
In reaching his decision, Oatts said he took into consideration a wide range of public health data, including the percentage of asymptomatic COVID-19 transmission, the analysis by public health officials that premature easing of mitigation measures could result in spikes in infections within the next month, and the logistical challenges of effectively achieving and enforcing social distancing among hundreds of graduates before, during, and after an in-person ceremony. Specific information for each school will be announced on the school websites.
In addition to virtual graduation ceremonies, the school system will honor the Class of 2020 with a celebratory senior pick-up day on June 17 when graduates will be asked to decorate their cars and drive through their school’s parking lot to pick up end-of-year items.
The school system is also working with Keenan Media to display all senior names and yearbook photos on the Keenan digital billboard on Iris Drive. Each school will have two different dates that their senior student yearbook photos will display on the digital billboard.
• Salem – Tuesday, June 16 and Monday, June 22
• Rockdale County High School/Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology – Thursday, June 18 and Tuesday, June 23
• Heritage High School – Friday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 24
