CONYERS – Rockdale County Animal Care and Control Division is developing a long-term plan for improvements to its operations. The division’s goal is to provide expanded services to pets and pet owners, to hear from the residents of Rockdale County about areas of improvement that are most valued, as well as share ideas for the division moving forward.
Animal Care and Control is working with the vendor InnerComm to facilitate three live online community workshops to gather input.
Those looking to participate can sign up for one of the three online community input sessions.
Friday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Once registered, participants will receive an email with a Zoom URL weblink to the online meeting a couple of days prior to the event.
A final Zoom meeting will be hosted in late September or early October to share the summary of community input and some of the plans that will be launched.
To sign up for one of the sessions, visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3h4h9VL. For more information, contact CiJi Baker, Animal Control Division manager, at 770-278-8412.
