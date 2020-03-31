CONYERS — A strong storm with straight-line winds blew through Rockdale County shortly after noon Tuesday, bringing down a few trees, damaging signs and downing some power lines.
Rockdale Emergency Management Agency Director Dan Morgan said the storm came through “very, very quickly and brought down 12 trees within 45 minutes.”
Morgan said there were no reports of injuries related to the storm.
Most of the downed trees were in the southern part of the county in the Ga. Highway 212/Union Church Road/Oglesby Bridge Road area, Morgan said.
Morgan said the county was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time so the storm, which lasted from about 12:05 p.m. to 12:40 p.m., was not a surprise.
Power outages were described as minor — not long-lasting or widespread.
“It could have been worse, but hopefully it just washed all the pollen away,” said Morgan.
