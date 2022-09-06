Eagle(2).jpg

The Eagle is a specially-equipped transport van used to take Rockdale County veterans to medical appointments.

 Special Photo

CONYERS – Getting to medical appointments at the Veterans Hospital in Decatur and the VA clinics in Covington and Stockbridge just got easier for Rockdale County veterans.

Veterans can now take advantage of the Veteran Transportation Program, which provides a specially-designed vehicle called the Eagle, to transport them to medical appointments. The service is available to honorably discharged Rockdale County veterans of any age.

