CONYERS – Getting to medical appointments at the Veterans Hospital in Decatur and the VA clinics in Covington and Stockbridge just got easier for Rockdale County veterans.
Veterans can now take advantage of the Veteran Transportation Program, which provides a specially-designed vehicle called the Eagle, to transport them to medical appointments. The service is available to honorably discharged Rockdale County veterans of any age.
Veterans may be picked up for the trip at either their home, the Veterans Affairs Office, or at Rockdale Senior Services. The Veteran Transportation Program offers additional personnel to assist the veteran in and out of their appointments along with open spots for caregivers to attend the appointment with their loved one.
Veterans must register for the transportation program before scheduling medical appointments. Transportation hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans are requested to schedule medical appointments falling within reasonable transportation hours.
To register for this program, please contact the Rockdale Senior Services transportation manager at 770-278-7284. Once registered, book a ride by calling 770-278-7284.
For more information, please contact the transportation manager at 770-278-7284.
(CNN) -- Disney World, Times Square and Yellowstone National Park can be packed to the rafters with tourists. But there are plenty of other places across the United States that continue to fly beneath the travel radar. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.