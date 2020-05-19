CONYERS - Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett was the surprised recipient of a framed photo and signatures of former U.S. Senator Max Cleland of Georgia and former President Barack Obama at a reception Tuesday morning, May 19. Television personality Monica Kaufman Pearson presented the award on behalf of Cleland, stating it is for Levett's years of service to Rockdale County.
"It is an honor today to have the Honorable Sheriff Eric J. Levett recognized by U.S. leaders who are legends in service, such as the Honorable U.S. Senator Max Cleland, who served under two U.S. presidents, most recently as U.S. Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission in the White House with the Honorable Barack Obama," Kaufman said. "He also served as Administrator of Veterans Affairs under President Jimmy Carter.
"We want to recognize you for the enduring commitment to serving the residents, faith-based partners, and business partners of Rockdale County," she continued. "We're going to thank you for your life-long commitment as both a resident and servant leader. The work you have done has been recognized far and wide beyond this county that you serve.
Levett expressed his honor and surprise at receiving the award.
"I'm very surprised. Thank you so much for this award," he said. "Sen. Cleland's assistant and I went to school together and we stay in touch. This is truly an honor.
"I can't do what I'm doing without a great staff, but more importantly, a great wife behind me pushing me, and standing beside me while I do this challenging job. I'm a crime fighter, and I believe in fighting crime. There is more work to do, and I do believe we're going to continue to do that work. We're going to continue to make some changes, not only in this community and county, but in this agency."
