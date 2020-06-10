CONYERS — Despite problems at the Rockdale County Jail, Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett defeated four challengers in the Democratic Primary Election Tuesday, winning with an overwhelming 55.92 percent of the vote and avoiding a runoff
Levett, a Democrat, garnered 10,017 votes. His Democrat challengers were Corey Hambrick, 3,590 votes; Charles Burris, 1,508 votes; Donald Ferguson, 1,247 votes; and Moses A. Perdue, 1,552 votes. There were no Republicans in the race.
All vote totals are incomplete and unofficial until the election is certified on Friday. According to Cynthia Willingham, supervisor of elections, 600 absentee by mail ballots, military ballots and a number of provisional ballots have yet to be validated.
Levett’s strong finish put to rest concerns that his re-election bid would be plagued by two deaths that occurred at the Rockdale County Jail in 2018.
