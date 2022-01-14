CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office HEAT grant was set to be reinstated Friday after being suspended in late December due to a couple of factors.
RCSO Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty issued a release stating that the Sheriff’s Office had provided Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole with a corrective action plan and that the grant would be reinstated “immediately.”
In the released statement, Sheriff Eric Levett expressed disappointment that Poole had not contacted the Sheriff’s Office to discuss his concerns prior to the grant suspension.
According to the RCSO, Poole indicated on Dec. 29 that the grant had been suspended due to the DUI arrest of one of the department’s HEAT Unit members and due to concerns about the low DUI performance by the RCSO Heat Unit in October and November.
Levett said the Sheriff’s Office was not aware of Poole’s concerns prior to Dec. 29. He also said the officer charged with DUI had already been terminated following an administrative investigation.
“Don’t punish an entire agency on the actions of one individual unless the agency did not act accordingly on resolving the issue and contact that agency first to have a conversation about it,” said Levett.
Levett also refuted Poole’s assertion about low DUI numbers compiled by RCSO. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the RCSO Heat Unit’s DUI performance met the performance goal and exceeded the milestone performance goal set by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The RCSO’s grant suspension came seven days after former deputies Tibias Holmes and Brandon Oglesby were terminated from employment with the agency. Holmes and Oglesby, along with another deputy and a civilian, were involved in a high-speed chase with a State Patrol trooper on Dec. 5 in Atlanta. Holmes was driving the other three in his personal vehicle.
As a result of the traffic stop, Holmes was charged with speeding and DUI. Oglesby was cited for an open container violation. The third deputy was not charged. All three deputies were off duty at the time.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the three deputies were immediately placed on administrative leave pending an agency investigation. Holmes was also removed from the HEAT Unit pending the outcome of the investigation.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
