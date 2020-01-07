CONYERS — At the Walk of Heroes annual Christmas gathering, the game of "White Elephant" went a little differently this year. Instead of swapping gifts among themselves, members bought Teddy bears and other stuffed animals to donate to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.
"We've done Toys for Tots in the past, but this year I wanted to do something different," said Board member Elsie Lawson. "I asked Sheriff Eric Levett if we were to bring toys to the Sheriff's Office, could they use them? He said absolutely."
Tuesday afternoon, Lawson and Director Jessie Brown brought 100 new stuffed animals to the RCSO Headquarters.
"It is refreshing to know that members of our community are actively looking out for each other and especially our youth," said Sheriff Levett. "To collect 100 bears just through their small organization says a lot ... Words cannot express our appreciation for this donation. Today showcases the compassion that not only the Sheriff's Office has but members and organizations from our community as well."
The plush toys will be placed in every patrol car as well as used in interview rooms where criminal investigators may have to question youngsters in trying situations.
"We wanted the kids to be comforted and by having a tangible item to hold on to, we thought it would help them get through difficult situations," said Brown.