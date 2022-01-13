CONYERS — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has suspended a $132,000 HEAT grant for the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office due — at least in part — to the arrest of a deputy on a charge of DUI.
A spokesman for GOHS Director Allen Poole said Wednesday that the suspension was “not due entirely to the incident involving those three deputies.”
Two other deputies were in the car with Tibias Dechun Holmes, 25, when he was pulled over by the Georgia State Patrol in Atlanta on Dec. 5. All three, as well as a fourth passenger in the car, had been drinking, according to the GSP report. Holmes was charged with DUI-alcohol less safe, speeding, reckless driving and fleeing and attempting to elude. The other deputies in the vehicle were Brandon Cornilus Oglesby, 25, and Anthony Sebastian Isaac, 22.
The GOHS spokesman did not elaborate on the other factors that led to the grant suspension, but said the GOHS is “working with the Sheriff’s Office staff as they work to address those issues.”
He said the decision to suspend the grant lies within the discretion of Director Poole.
The Citizen has reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett for comment on the grant suspension.
The GOHS spokesman explained that the grants are reimbursement grants, meaning that the department submits a claim to the GOHS and if the expenditure falls within the state and federal guidelines, the expenditure will be reimbursed.
RCSO has used grant funds in the past to help finance man hours for three specialized HEAT Unit deputies, three traffic enforcement vehicles, and other traffic enforcement equipment to include radar lasers, intoximeters, in-car cameras, and more.
H.E.A.T. is a multi-jurisdictional task force specifically-designed to combat aggressive traffic in Georgia.Aggressive traffic includes speeding and impaired driving and is one of the leading causes of crashes that result in serious injuries and fatalities.
The goal of the grants is to reduce impaired driving crashes by 10% and enforce laws that target aggressive driving.
Each HEAT unit officer is equipped with materials to educate Georgia residents about state laws that regulate aggressive and impaired driving.
According to the GOHS website, “HEAT teams are out and about patrolling Georgia's roadways to keep you safe from aggressive and impaired drivers. Formed out of many different jurisdictional agencies across the state, the HEAT teams are an elite force of law enforcement agents dedicated to the motoring public of Georgia.”
