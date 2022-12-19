CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is joining sheriff’s offices, police departments and the Georgia State Patrol to reduce crashes, deaths, and injuries during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign now through Jan. 2, 2023.
As part of the campaign, H.E.A.T units will be out conducting road safety checks and saturating the area with more patrols. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and Governor’s Office of Highway Safety are reminding drivers to not drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. H.E.A.T. grants fund specialize traffic enforcement units in counties throughout the state. The program was designed to assist Georgia jurisdictions with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities with grants awarded based on impaired driving and speeding data.
The RCSO offers the following tips to help stop drunk driving and keep its citizens safe this holiday season:
• Select a Designated Driver before going out.
• Do not let someone you know get behind the wheel if they have been drinking.
• Party hosts should make sure guests leave with a sober driver.
• Always wear your seatbelt because it is the best defense against impaired drivers.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will also be checking for those under the influence of drugs, reminding impaired drivers that if you drive high, you will still get a DUI. Drunk or impaired driving will not be tolerated in Rockdale County.
