CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is joining sheriff’s offices, police departments and the Georgia State Patrol to reduce crashes, deaths, and injuries during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign now through Jan. 2, 2023.

As part of the campaign, H.E.A.T units will be out conducting road safety checks and saturating the area with more patrols. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and Governor’s Office of Highway Safety are reminding drivers to not drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. H.E.A.T. grants fund specialize traffic enforcement units in counties throughout the state. The program was designed to assist Georgia jurisdictions with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities with grants awarded based on impaired driving and speeding data.

