...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
CONYERS — A man who had allegedly tried to crash into a deputy’s patrol vehicle on Monday, March 7, led deputies on a chase two days later that resulted in him being shot and wounded.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday elaborating on the March 9 chase and arrest of armed suspect Tevin Bass, 19, of Conyers. The pursuit resulted in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 being shut down for hours that morning after Bass reportedly ditched his vehicle and ran into woods alongside the interstate.
Deputies pursued him on foot, giving him commands to stop, according to RCSO. However, Bass reportedly ignored the commands, reached for a gun and was wounded by a deputy. His injury was not life-threatening, and he was treated at an area hospital and released to the custody of the Rockdale County Jail.
Bass came to the attention of law enforcement on Tuesday, March 7, when a deputy attempted to pull him over on Salem Road on a Hands-Free Georgia Act violation. According to the RCSO, when the deputy activated his emergency lights, Bass fled and eventually came to a stop at his family’s residence. When deputies requested identification, Bass allegedly provided a false name and date of birth. When questioned by deputies about the name he gave them, Bass reportedly took off again at a high rate of speed.
Bass drove back to his family’s home but then sped off again, driving through a neighbor’s yard and nearly striking them, the RCSO reported.
Shortly afterwards, Bass was spotted on McCalla Road by another deputy. Bass reportedly drove into the deputy’s traffic lane and sped up, forcing the deputy to drive into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision. Bass then reportedly continued driving on the wrong side of the road, passing a school bus full of students in a no-passing zone.
Two days later, on Thursday, March 9, RCSO deputies spotted Bass driving the same vehicle near Smyrna Road. They attempted to pull him over, but Bass fled. Deputies pursued him for about 10 miles on westbound Interstate 20, with Bass striking two other vehicles in the process.
Bass reportedly exited at Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County but returned to the interstate, this time headed eastbound. Bass’ vehicle became disabled when both right tires went flat and separated from the rims. He came to a stop on the right shoulder of the interstate, abandoned his vehicle, ran across the interstate and over the median wall to the westbound side where he jumped the guardrail and ran into nearby woods.
RCSO deputies persued Bass, ordering him to stop. However, according to the GBI, Bass reached for a gun and was shot by a deputy. A gun was recovered at the scene.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.
