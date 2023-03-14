Police lights STOCK

CONYERS — A man who had allegedly tried to crash into a deputy’s patrol vehicle on Monday, March 7, led deputies on a chase two days later that resulted in him being shot and wounded.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday elaborating on the March 9 chase and arrest of armed suspect Tevin Bass, 19, of Conyers. The pursuit resulted in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 being shut down for hours that morning after Bass reportedly ditched his vehicle and ran into woods alongside the interstate.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos