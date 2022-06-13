The first-ever Guns & Hoses Softball Tournament between the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and Rockdale Fire and Rescue was held Friday at Johnson Park to raise funds for the Sheriff’s Activities League program, which provides youths the opportunity to develop critical life skills through athletics, academics, awareness, accountability and advocacy. Each department fielded two teams for the event, with the RCSO coming out victorious in the inaugural tournament. During the game, the newly chartered Rockdale Career Academy Explorer Post 1064 helped out by providing refreshments, cotton candy and other treats to spectators. Conyers Mitsubishi contributed $800 to the cause and, along with spectator donations, the event raised $1,000 for the SAL program.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos