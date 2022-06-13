The first-ever Guns & Hoses Softball Tournament between the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and Rockdale Fire and Rescue was held Friday at Johnson Park to raise funds for the Sheriff’s Activities League program, which provides youths the opportunity to develop critical life skills through athletics, academics, awareness, accountability and advocacy. Each department fielded two teams for the event, with the RCSO coming out victorious in the inaugural tournament. During the game, the newly chartered Rockdale Career Academy Explorer Post 1064 helped out by providing refreshments, cotton candy and other treats to spectators. Conyers Mitsubishi contributed $800 to the cause and, along with spectator donations, the event raised $1,000 for the SAL program.
Rockdale Sheriff's Office wins Guns & Hoses Softball Tourney
