Super STAR Students & Teachers 2023
CONYERS — The Rotary Club of Conyers honored the 2023 STAR Students and their chosen STAR Teachers during an awards luncheon at the Conyers-Rockdale Nancy Guinn Memorial Library. The Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) STAR Program recognizes high school seniors who have the highest SAT score in their graduating class and are in the top 10% or top 10 students in their graduating class. The 2023 Rockdale County STAR Students and their selected STAR Teachers are:
• Chace Cleveland, Heritage High School, and teacher Kimberley Donaldson, Rockdale Career Academy
• Justin Sterlin, Rockdale County High School, and teacher Keri Wagstaff, Young Americans Christian School
• Maxwell Zhang, Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, and teacher Dr. Charles Garner, RMSST
• Ethan Niemczyk, Salem High School, and teacher Dr. Nathan Wisdom, SHS
• Carson Lawle, Young Americans Christian School, and teacher Jay Howe, YACS.
Zhang of RMSST and Garner were named the overall District STAR winners. They will go on to represent this region in the PAGE STAR competition.
Sponsores of the event included United Community Bank and Georgia United Credit Union, PAGE, and the parents, teachers, families, mentors, coaches, community members who make it possible for students to achieve.
Chace Cleveland
Cleveland is deciding between colleges and universities to attend and plans on becoming a business administrative leader for a business that specializes in financial planning. He said his STAR teacher, Donaldson, has been a profound example of the engagement and magic that happens "when teachers look past their assigned curriculum to teach students how to apply their subject to real life... Ms. Donaldson has been a profound example of that. Thank you so much Ms. Donaldson for your role in my life."
Donaldson, the biotechnology teacher at Rockdale Career Academy, said, "As I was thinking about how I could best describe Chase, the word ‘superlative’ comes up. Superlative means somebody who embodies excellence. That is Chace in every possible way."
Justin Sterlin
Sterlin plans on studying aerospace engineering at Texas A&M University, where he received a full-tuition Posse Scholarship. He said of his chosen STAR Teacher, Wagstaff, "All of her classes were just a blast. She made sure to make all of her lessons engaging."
Wagstaff, a teacher at Young Americans Christian School, said she had Sterlin as a student when he was in middle school. "It’s incredible to see how this young man has grown up. Even in middle school I could tell he was special. He was an intelligent thinker; he was bold in his ideas; he stood out as one that would not be wavered by anyone around him, which is something to say for a middle school boy, and I can tell even now as a young man."
Maxwell Zhang
Zhang said math is his passion, and he's known he wanted to study math since middle school. He said of his chosen STAR Teacher, Garner, "Being a student of Dr. Garner's has reinforced my passion for mathematics." Zhang is waiting to find out about a few more college acceptances before deciding where to attend. His goal is to ultimately get a Ph.D. in math.
Garner, a math teacher at RMSST, said, "Maxwell is one of the brightest young men I’ve ever taught He is a wonderful young man, witty, always on top of things."
Garner's son and Zhang’s older sister were friends, so Garner would hear stories of the little brother who was always running around. "To see him become this wonderful guy is just amazing."
Ethan Niemczyk
Niemczyk plans to attend either University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, or Georgia State University to study journalism, business, or literature/media/communications. He said of his chosen STAR Teacher, Wisdom, "I chose Dr. Wisdom because no matter what, he’s always been dedicated to teaching the concepts. In 10th grade we were virtual, there was no way to see who was paying attention. He still taught the same way — he was always focused. This year, we had five kids in our class, he taught the same way. He was focused on getting the work done no matter what the circumstances. I’m thankful for that."
Wisdom, a math teacher at SHS, said "I’m very honored. But I can tell you that Ethan loves to learn... I’ve taught many students. He’s a very memorable student. He’s very hardworking. He doesn’t talk. If he asks a question, you know it is an epistemic question, so you’re going to have to go deep."
Carson Lawler
Lawler received an early acceptance from Georgia Tech and plans on attending Tech to major in engineering (industrial, civil, or mechanical), eventually getting a master’s or MBA. He said, "I chose Mr. Howe because he did not just teach me what to think but how to think."
Howe, a teacher at YACS, said, "Carson is a joy to teach. The humility he has as he’s working with fellow students is very refreshing. I had him in honors geometry. Not all students get geometry. I would present an idea, and Carson would say, 'You know Mr. Howe, if you think of it this way…’ Yes, Carson, your mind thinks that way and in three different other ways, but some people are just trying to walk.'"
Recommended for you
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of March 17
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.