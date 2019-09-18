CONYERS – The location for check in, cleaning supply assignments and other activities is changing this year to Johnson Park for the Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful (KCRB) Rivers Alive countywide cleanup. Registration is now open for the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Created by the Department of Natural Resource’s Environmental Protection Division and Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, Rivers Alive targets waterways as part of an ongoing statewide campaign to clean and preserve more than 70,000 miles of Georgia’s rivers and streams.
Volunteers in Rockdale will support the effort locally by helping prevent the pollution of the county’s rivers, streams, creeks, lakes, and wetlands. KCRB encourages civic and neighborhood groups, businesses, Boy and Girl Scout troops, churches, youth groups, individuals, and families to participate.
Cleanup supplies will be provided and volunteers will receive free lunch and a t-shirt for participation until noon while supplies last as a thank you.
Registration forms are available online at www.rockdalecountyga.gov and can be sent to kcrb@rockdalecountyga.gov or dropped off in-person at 958 Milstead Ave. in Conyers. The deadline to sign up is Mon., Oct. 7.
Check in, cleaning supply assignments and other activities will be held at Johnson Park Pavilion, 1781 Ebenezer Rd SW in Conyers. In past years it has been at Pine Log Park.
For questions about Rivers Alive, please email kcrb@rockdalecountyga.gov or call 770-278-7052.