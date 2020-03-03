CONYERS - Rockdale Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. will present to citizens, businesses owners and other community stakeholders a review of 2019 and his vision for 2020 at the annual Rockdale State of the County Breakfast that the Council for Quality Growth and Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce will host on March 26, and again that evening at a free, non-ticketed event open to the public.
The day’s goal is for Nesbitt to educate a wide audience about topics such as administrative accomplishments, his pursuit of top-notch customer service at all levels of governments, economic development accomplishments and vision, and his continued partnership with local government partners such as the city of Conyers.
The 2020 Rockdale State of the County, hosted by the Council for Quality Growth in collaboration with Rockdale County and Conyers-Rockdale Chamber and presented by Atlas and Cigna, will be held from 7:45-9:15 a.m. on March 26 at the Carriage Room of the Georgia International Horse Park, 1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy. in Conyers. Admission is $25 per person for a council or chamber member, and $35 per person for a non-member. Registration is required to attend. To register or learn more, visit www.councilforqualitygrowth.org.
The State of the County Evening Address will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on March 26 at the J.P. Carr Community Room, 981 Taylor St. in Conyers. The evening address is free to the community and does not required an RSVP or ticket.
The winner of the 2019 Charles P. Cole-Lewis Belcher Jr. Citizen Involvement Award as well as the Unsung Hero award will be presented at the evening address. Nesbitt mainly selects these individuals because of their dedication of time and energy in serving the Rockdale community without the need for recognition or being in the limelight.
Residents are encouraged to come early to ensure seating and parking. For more information, call the Public Relations Department at Rockdale County, 770-278-7050.
