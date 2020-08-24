CONYERS — More than a dozen student-athletes in the Rockdale County school district gathered on the lawn of the school system’s Central Office on Main Street Monday afternoon to protest the loss of their fall softball and football seasons.
Rockdale Public Schools announced earlier this month that all fall athletics had been delayed to the second semester due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Student-athletes who feel the decision was unfair decided to take their message to administrators at the Central Office Monday, the first day of the new school year in Rockdale. After an hour or so of waving signs with no success in talking with any administrators, they gathered on the sidewalks along Main Street where passing motorists supported them with honks and waves.
Alexis Jones, a senior softball player at Rockdale County High School, said the decision to delay fall athletics was disappointing to her and her teammates.
“We were thinking we were going to get to play, and then we didn’t get an opportunity to, and it’s not fair because other teams in our region are playing. So if we play later on, we won’t have anybody to play, and we definitely won’t have a chance at state playoffs. I feel like it’s unfair.”
Caleb Clements, a senior receiver on the Heritage High School football team, said he and his teammates felt it was unfair that they had no say in the decision to delay their seasons, and they wanted administrators to know how they feel.
“We just wanted to fight for our season back,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts issued a statement Monday evening, saying the students' passion and commitment to their sports is commendable.
"I further commend their constructive activism in the form of peaceful protest of my decision to postpone fall sports to second semester due to our local, regional and statewide COVID-19 data," said Oatts. "Since my decision, several other districts have either delayed or suspended their fall sports season indefinitely. While it was a difficult decision in some respects, I respectfully stand by the decision in the interest of our student-athletes’ and staff’s safety and well-being. We are now focused on making a safe and successful fall sports season a reality during second semester.”
