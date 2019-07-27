CONYERS — And with the blink of an eye, summer break has come to an involuntary end. Rockdale County Public Schools teachers, students and staff will return to class Monday morning.
In the metro area and surrounding counties, Rockdale is the first district to head back while most (including Newton County) plan on returning Aug. 1 or later.
“As we embark upon the 2019-20 school year, we remain committed to our pursuit of world-class status as a district,” said RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “At its core, this pursuit is about facilitating optimal student learning, achievement and growth.”
Showing a slight increase from last year’s projection, RCPS expects to enroll more than 16,673 students the 2019-20 school year.
The district closed out the 2018-19 school year with 16,670 enrolled students.
To help meet the demand for this number of students, RCPS Human Resources department hosted several summer job fairs, resulting in more than 200 certified new-hires. Those new hires participated in new teacher orientation July 15-18 at Rockdale Career Academy.
The district still has 21 certified and classified vacancies ranging from a high school social studies teacher to RCPS’ transportation dispatcher that need to be filled.
In January the RCPS Board of Education adopted the superintendent’s recommendation of filling at least 816 certified teaching allotments.
“Last spring, I committed to working tirelessly in pursuit of world-class status for our district,” said Oatts. “I believe that my team and I have made good on this commitment, but it’s only the beginning. We are proud that the class of 2019, with over 1,200 graduates (our largest graduating class to date) received over $20 million in scholarship offers. This affirms our work and pursuit of world-class status.”
To know more about bus routes, school times and the district calendar, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=136388&pageId=8967993
To see all RCPS openings, visit www.applitrack.com/rockdale/onlineapp.