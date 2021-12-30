CONYERS — Due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases, Rockdale County Public Schools will return to a virtual/remote learning format when school resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts made the announcement Thursday.
Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10. Staff, students and families are urged to get tested for COVID-19 before the return to in-person learning. RCPS continues to offer free COVID-19 testing for students, staff and their families at 954 N. Main St., Monday-Thursday, 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. starting Jan. 3. For more information on free COVID-19 testing, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/covid19testing.
The decision was made after Oatts convened a virtual meeting with local health experts, including CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital Blake Watts, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Monica Hum, Laura Sistrunk of Piedmont Rockdale, local pediatricians Dr. Hugo Scornik and Dr. Kimberly Carr, Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale Health Departments (GNR) Medical Director Dr. Audrey Arona, and GNR Chief Clinical Officer Alana Sulka.
“In short, our local community spread is extremely significant," said Oatts. "It was affirming to hear the public health officials in our meeting commend RCPS for our proactive COVID-19 mitigation measures and commitment to the public health safety and well-being of our students and staff. We will continue to promote regular testing and vaccinations to include the boosters for those eligible stakeholders."
Oatts said the delay in returning to in-person instruction allows staff and students time to get tested after holiday gatherings and travel.
“This schedule adjustment is designed to reduce the impact of the high community spread on our schools," he said. "Understanding that a brief delay is not going to resolve the surge in COVID-19 cases, RCPS will implement additional mitigation measures to address containing potential spread within our schools, including reinstating capacity caps at athletic events, holding virtual meetings, limiting visitors to campuses, and reviewing cleaning protocols to ensure fidelity of applications. Students and staff will continue to wear masks indoors, socially distance when feasible, and will be encouraged to wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer."
Oatts said the school system will review new COVID guidance from the CDC with public health officials and continue contact tracing in the schools.
“We ask our parents to continue to report to your school any positive test results or exposure to COVID-19," he said. "Most importantly, we need all students and staff who are ill to stay home. It will take the efforts of everyone to reduce the spread of the virus, especially this rapidly transmitted omicron variant. More information about returning in the virtual/remote learning environment will be shared by individual schools on Monday through their websites and other communication tools.
“Thank you for doing your part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. We’re all in this together!”
