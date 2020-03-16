CONYERS —In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, lobby access to the Rockdale County Tax Commissioner's Office is closed to the public until further notice.
Agents can be reached during normal business hours at 770-278-7600 to complete most transactions, and by text at 678-964-4712 to obtain information. There are also a number of motor-vehicle and tax-related services available to the public, without the need of in-person interactions. Residents can access services online or utilize MVD Self-Service kiosks to complete transactions.
Motor vehicle transactions can be completed using the e-services portal online at https://eservices.drives.ga.gov or at any MVD Self-Service Kiosk, including Kroger in Conyers Square. Property tax transactions can be completed online at www.rockdaletaxoffice.org.
For more information, call the Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s Office at 770-278-7600, send a text to 678-964-4712 or visit www.rockdaletaxoffice.org.
