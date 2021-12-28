CONYERS — The Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s Office is operating on a modified schedule due to a statewide system upgrade and the New Year holiday observance.
The modified schedule will be as follows:
Dec. 29 to Jan. 5, 2022 – Lobby closed due to statewide system upgrade
Dec. 30 to Jan. 3, 2022 – Motor vehicle services unavailable statewide, including online and at MVD Self-Service Kiosks
Dec. 31 – Closed in observance of New Year’s Day
The Georgia Department of Revenue is upgrading DRIVES (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System) to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. The upgrade will make unavailable vehicle registrations and titling services. Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew prior to Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. to avoid delays. Property tax transactions will be unaffected during the upgrade and can be completed online at www.rockdaletaxoffice.org.
In addition, the office is closely monitoring the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community and may delay opening beyond Jan. 5 as a result.
For more information, including updates on operations due to COVID-19, call the Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s Office at 770-278-7600, send a text to 678-964-4712 or visit www.rockdaletaxoffice.org
