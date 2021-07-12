CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools teachers and employees who are paid on the teacher certification salary scale will see pay increases in fiscal year 2022 as part of the school system’s focus on recruiting and retaining educators.
According to the school system, employees will see an average 4% to 10.9% pay increase. The budget, approved June 24, totals, $171.4 million, a 3.6% increase over fiscal year 2021. Of the total budget, 40.4% is from local funds, or $69 million; 59.5% comes from state funding, or $102 million, an increase of $3.39 million over last year. The largest share of the budget — $112.9 million goes to instruction, followed by school administration, at $13 million.
The Board of Education is expected to reduce the millage rate for fiscal year 2022. The board will set the millage at its July 15 meeting.
Employee pay increases were approved as a result of a comprehensive salary student conducted by the school system shortly after Dr. Terry Oatts took office as superintendent in 2018.
“The purpose of the salary study was to determine RCPS’ comparative salary competitiveness regionally and to offer recommended options for increasing salary competitiveness,” said Oatts in a released statement.
Dr. Kim McDermon, RCPS chief of Human Resources, said the new pay scale provides a more competitive entry level rate and uniform longevity increases.
“This balanced system addresses the value RCPS places on teachers, from the first-year teacher to the 30-year veteran,” said McDermon.
The increase to the annual entry-level pay is $1,000 for teachers with a bachelor’s degree. Teachers with a doctoral degree would experience a $1,300 increase each year they stay with RCPS.
Not only will the new budget increase the salaries of teachers and those paid on the teacher salary schedule, but other certified and classified personnel will also see a bump in their salary due to budget features such as step increases and the adoption of other recommendations from the salary study.
“Under Dr. Oatts’ focused fiscal leadership and the board’s responsible oversight, we have seen our fund balance grow significantly by approximately $20 million,” said Keith Hull, chief financial officer. “The dedication and hard work from our departments, schools, and budget committees over the last three years implementing a fiscally responsible budget puts RCPS in a strong financial position to support a $1,000 increase in starting pay to our certified teachers’ salary scale as well as a step increase for all employees. The average employee will see an approximate increase between 4 and 10.9 percent.”
